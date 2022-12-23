Pontiffs distorted reservation meaning: Narayanaswamy

Pontiffs distorted meaning of reservation: Narayanaswamy

He termed it improper to impose conditions on the Chief Minister for reservation

DHNS
DHNS, Ramanagara,
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:16 ist
A Narayanaswamy

Some pontiffs in the state have distorted the meaning of reservation by their acts, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said on Friday.

On the demand for category 2 A reservation for Panchamasali community, the minister told reporters," Many, including some pontiffs, have distorted the meaning of reservation. Reservation spirit is losing its significance and relevance as about 90% of the people in the country are enjoying the benefits of the facility." 

"Dr B R Ambedkar and those drafted the Constitution accorded reservation facility so that certain sections could come to mainstream. The move also intended to help victims of the practice of untouchability. However, today all communities are seeking the benefits," he said.

He termed it improper to impose conditions on the Chief Minister for reservation. People imposing conditions should realise why the reservation system was included in the Constitution.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pontiff
Reservation
Karnataka

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 