Pontiffs distorted meaning of reservation: Narayanaswamy

Some pontiffs in the state have distorted the meaning of reservation by their acts, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said on Friday.

On the demand for category 2 A reservation for Panchamasali community, the minister told reporters," Many, including some pontiffs, have distorted the meaning of reservation. Reservation spirit is losing its significance and relevance as about 90% of the people in the country are enjoying the benefits of the facility."

"Dr B R Ambedkar and those drafted the Constitution accorded reservation facility so that certain sections could come to mainstream. The move also intended to help victims of the practice of untouchability. However, today all communities are seeking the benefits," he said.

He termed it improper to impose conditions on the Chief Minister for reservation. People imposing conditions should realise why the reservation system was included in the Constitution.