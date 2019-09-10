Priority to flood rehabilitation over development: BSY

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said rehabilitation of flood victims is a priority for the state government than development works. He informed that deputy commissioner has been instructed to release Rs 1 lakh compensation for those who had completely lost houses for commencing the foundation work of construction of their houses.

Yediyurappa was speaking to media persons on his arrival at sambra airport here on Tuesday ahead of his visit to flood affected Ramdurg taluk in the district. Yediyurappa said for those who prefer to repair their houses as promised a similar amount will be provided while measures have been initiated for construction of temporary sheds at cost of Rs 50,0000 to provide shelter to flood victims and I am personally making spot inspection he stated.

CM who is flanked by Dy CM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP Shobha Karandlaje, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to parents of Abdulsab Mallanavar a minor 5-year-old who died of illness at a flood-relief centre at Sureban village. "I will meet the bereaved family and console them," he said.

The plight of farmers is unimaginable, based on the assistance extended by and taking into consideration the financial position crop compensation will be given to farmers on priority even holding other developmental projects. Cm also assured immediate release of Rs 25 lakh to PSI who died while on duty. He said among the 1.12 lakh flood-affected families relief of Rs 10,000 has been already released to 1.10 lakh families. He claimed that had cancelled Delhi trip to visit the flood victims. The CM is scheduled to visit Chikhampiholi, Hampiholvtgi and relief centre at Sureban in Ramdurg taluk.