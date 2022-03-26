Questioning Guru Peethas will lead to Siddaramaiah’s downfall: Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah questioning Guru Peethas will lead to his downfall.

Questioning Guru Peetha is unacceptable. Siddaramaiah had questioned the Guru Parampara of the land, he said.

Kateel flayed Siddaramaiah's remarks on comparing Hindu seers covering their head with a fabric, to Muslim girls wearing headscarves.

"The former chief minister should know the culture and heritage of the country. We believed that Siddaramaiah had knowledge on the significance of Guru Peethas. Guru Peethas hold a prominent place in the country," he said.

"The Mutts are like fire and the Congress will be reduced to ashes if Siddaramaiah tries to mess with them," Kateel said. The Congress is already facing the wrath after attempts were made to divide the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah had lost his sanity after results of elections to the five states were announced, and also, over the hijab controversy.

"Though Siddaramaiah calls himself as an atheist, he visits temples secretly. He is anti-Hindu. Siddaramaiah's visit to Dharmastala temple after eating non-vegetarian food had cost him his chief minister's post," the state BJP president said.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah issues statements owing to internal fights with KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah remembers his religion only during elections. When there is no election, he becomes a critic on the court verdict on hijab row, law against cow slaughter and the Bhgavad Gita, Kateel added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: