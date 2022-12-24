Quota should be based on population: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has warned that any injustice in reservations to the backward communities won't be tolerated.
"I won't stick myself to political power in case of any injustice to the backward classes. I will continue my fight for social justice," Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday.
He said that the list of backward communities includes 102 castes and providing internal reservation will ensure justice for them. Reservation should be provided to all the communities on the basis of population, he suggested.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records
What medieval manuscripts say about cats
The Santa Story
Hindi content continues to rule web series space
Bihar: A botched booze ban?
Fine fashion for furry friends
DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM
Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink