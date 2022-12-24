Quota should be based on population: Siddaramaiah

He said that the list of backward communities includes 102 castes and providing internal reservation will ensure justice for them

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Dec 24 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 22:43 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI File photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has warned that any injustice in reservations to the backward communities won't be tolerated.

"I won't stick myself to political power in case of any injustice to the backward classes. I will continue my fight for social justice," Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday.

He said that the list of backward communities includes 102 castes and providing internal reservation will ensure justice for them. Reservation should be provided to all the communities on the basis of population, he suggested.

