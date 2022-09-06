Rain forces Karnataka BJP to postpone tour of 104 segments

Rain forces K'taka BJP to postpone tour of 104 segments

The tour of 104 constituencies is part of the BJP's outreach strategy to cover places where the party did not fare well in the 2018 election

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has postponed its statewide tour to drum up support for the party in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections due to the rainfall situation.

The tours will start once the rain subsides, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said.

The party has formed two teams to cover 104 Assembly constituencies. One team comprising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP central parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa will cover 52 segments. Another team under BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will also cover 52 segments.

The teams were supposed to start their tour from Wednesday, which now stands postponed.

Read | Ahead of Karnataka polls, Cong trains guns on BJP

During the tour, Ravikumar said both teams will hold beneficiary conventions, eat in the homes of SC/ST and OBC party workers besides visiting Mutts and temples.

"In the 52 segments that will be covered by Kateel's team, meetings will be held with Shakti Kendras and elected representatives. There will also be a meeting of the Pancharatna - five prominent party workers," Ravikumar explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda are expected to participate in the events during the tours.

The tour, Ravikumar said, will be completed by December 15 along with the seven Janotsavas scheduled by the party. During the course of this campaign, farmer, youth, women, SC/ST and minority conventions will be held, he said.

N Ravikumar
Karnataka
BJP
Rainfall
Karnataka Politics

