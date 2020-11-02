RS bypoll in Karnataka to be held on December 1

Rajya Sabha bypoll in Karnataka to be held on December 1

The notification for the bye-election will be issued on November 11

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • Nov 02 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 20:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Election Commission will on December 1 next hold the bypoll to fill the vacancy created in the Rajya Sabha due to demise of Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentarian from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti.

The poll-panel on Monday announced the schedule of the bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancy from Karnataka.

The notification for the bye-election will be issued on November 11 and the candidates will be allowed to file nominations till November 18 while November 23 will be the last date for withdrawing nominations.

The polling will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 1, the EC stated.

Gasti, 55, died on September 17 after battling with SARS-CoV-2 infection for about a fortnight.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gasti
Karnataka
Bypolls
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha polls

What's Brewing

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 