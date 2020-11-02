Rajya Sabha bypoll in Karnataka to be held on December 1

The Election Commission will on December 1 next hold the bypoll to fill the vacancy created in the Rajya Sabha due to demise of Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentarian from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti.

The poll-panel on Monday announced the schedule of the bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancy from Karnataka.

The notification for the bye-election will be issued on November 11 and the candidates will be allowed to file nominations till November 18 while November 23 will be the last date for withdrawing nominations.

The polling will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 1, the EC stated.

Gasti, 55, died on September 17 after battling with SARS-CoV-2 infection for about a fortnight.