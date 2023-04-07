Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

A day after the unthinkable - the swearing-in of a non-Congress government in Karnataka circa 1983 - the majestic Vidhana Soudha was thrown open to people. They came in droves, touched the walls of the grand neo-Dravidian structure, as if it was a long-lost treasure.

When this perplexed reporter asked why they were reacting that way, the reply was: “It has been more than two years since we entered ‘namma’ (our) Vidhana Soudha.” Their action symbolised the extent of alienation the previous Gundu Rao regime had caused and emotional support for the new one.

Incumbent Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde responded with a ‘Janata Darshan’ where the chief minister personally listens once a week to the grievances of the people. The crowds that thronged the Janata Darshans ensured that successive governments to this day (40 years) continue this practice.

Also Read | Former Karnataka CM Gundu Rao's 27 months of unimagined change

Outside newspaper offices, crowds cheered the defeat of every Congress candidate as results were put up on large black boards on January 7. The Congress was reduced to 82 seats from 149. The Janata Party secured 63, Karnataka Kranti Ranga (which fought the election on the Janata Party symbol) 36, BJP a surprising 18, CPI and CPM three each and Independents 22.

S R Bommai and H D Deve Gowda of the Janata Party were competitors for the CM’s post. So was S Bangarappa of the Kranti Ranga. But each was not ready to support the other to garner numbers. In the end, Deve Gowda backed Hegde who was involved all through in creating a united front.

A delegation made a futile attempt to convince Bangarappa to attend the legislature party meeting to elect the chief minister. Azeez Sait, a member of that delegation, returned red-faced.

Also Read | How Urs got his second term as Karnataka CM

When asked, Sait lit his customary cigarette, and made this reporter swear he would not report for some years a comment he made then: “I told him (Bangarappa) if God up there wants to make you CM, he will kick you in your butt and make you one. Otherwise, he will kick you very far away.” Bangarappa, sometime later, had a hearty laugh and confirmed this advice of Sait.

The prime issue that shocked the new government was the scarcity of drinking water due to drought. The previous government had not even asked the Centre for additional funds. Rural development and panchayat raj minister Abdul Nazirsab earned the sobriquet of “neer saab” (water master) as in the next two years, every village got potable drinking water through borewells. The new government decided to decentralise administration, leading to the framing of the trailblazing Panchayat Raj legislation with 25 per cent reservation for women in elected bodies.

Hegde used consensus building exercises with farmers’ bodies, pro-Kannada organisations and the diverse fraternal parties, the BJP and the Communists, to resolve issues. He also deployed issues outside the state, like the dismissal of the N T Rama Rao government in Andhra Pradesh, to challenge Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to dismiss his government.

Congressmen repeatedly tried to topple the government by luring MLAs. Newshounds spent nights on the Raj Bhavan footpath because Congress leaders would telephone and say “it is happening tonight. Pucca.”

The infamous ‘Moily tapes’ had the distinct voice of M Veerappa Moily trying to lure C Byre Gowda to defect. Gowda secretly recorded the conversation and made it public. When the crestfallen Moily met the media, there was just one Congress leader beside him, K H Ranganath.

Efforts to topple the government got another jolt when policemen acted upon a missing complaint of an MLA and jumped over the compound wall of Congressman H N Nanje Gowda’s home to escort the MLA out.

No politician was certain if the government would survive but work on various fronts continued with alacrity. Indira Gandhi’s assassination changed the scene dramatically. In the 1984 Lok Sabha polls, people chose Rajiv Gandhi to govern the country. Just four Janata Party candidates won against Congress’ 24 from Karnataka.

Shocked, Hegde and his team sought a fresh mandate in 1985. Their line to victory was a simple campaign point - we will continue to provide a responsive government.

(The author is a senior journalist based in Bengaluru)