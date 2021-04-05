Ramesh Jarkiholi tested Covid-19 positive, informs Basavaraj

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj informed that former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has tested Covid-19 positive and would join the campaign for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency for party candidate Mangala Angadi after recovering from the virus.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Gokak taluk hospital, a doctor treating him said on Monday.

"On Thursday night, he had complained of fever and cough, on conducting rapid (antigen) test the result came out to be positive, as he had no other issues, he was advised home isolation," Dr Ravindra of the Gokak taluk hospital said.

Speaking to reporters, the doctor said, last night at about 10.30 he complained of breathing issues, so he was admitted and is undergoing treatment for COVID.

"Sugar and BP are bit high, but he is stable...he (Jarkiholi) is currently in ICU, depending on the situation we will decide...also two of his contacts have tested positive," he said, adding that the Gokak MLA had a travel history of Maharashtra and Bengaluru where there are a high number of cases.

Basavaraj told reporters here on Monday that Ramesh Jarkiholi was in Bengaluru. Arabhavi MLA and KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi would join the campaign in the next couple of days. "We have held talks with Ramesh Jarkiholi pertaining to the by-election campaign and not on other issues," he said.

BJP leaders and himself have been campaigning in the constituency as instructed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "We are optimistic of the success of candidate Mangala Angadi in the by-election based on the works of Suresh Angadi. BJP government has released Rs 150 crore for the development of Belagavi city", he said.

Basavaraj said that BJP was optimistic about the success of its candidates in the by-election of Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and assembly constituencies of Basavkalyan and Maski. Talks have been held with leaders of different communities and hope to get their support for party candidates.

Regarding Leaders of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanding presidents rule in the state due to a letter by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa against Chief Minister Yediyurappa, he said, the former chief minister should look into the affairs of his own party.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister has implemented pro-people programmes.

(With PTI inputs)