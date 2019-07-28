Revanna interfered in Health dept too: Ex-minister

DH News Service
  • Jul 28 2019, 21:46pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 01:49am ist
Basavana Bagewadi

Former Health minister and Basavana Bagewadi Congress MLA Shivanand Patil on Sunday joined a band of party MLAs who have taken exception to the undue interference by H D Revanna in their departments/constituencies when the Congress-JD(S) government was in power.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, "I was unhappy over the undue interference by H D Revanna in the affairs of Health department."

Patil said, lack of cooperation and coordination between the leaders had led to such a situation.

"The leadership of both the parties had agreed to concede the KMF president's post to the Congress. I do not have information on Revanna managing to win over four of our members. If he has really done that then it is not right," the former minister said.

When asked about a section of JD(S) keen on the party giving outside support to the BJP, he said, it would surprise me if the JD(S) gives outside support to the BJP.

 

