Revanna to Congress: Announce Siddaramaiah as next Karnataka CM

MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday challenged the Congress high command to announce Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister.

"Politics is different and the trust between myself and Siddaramaiah is different. As per the statements of KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan, the JD(S) might have neglected Siddaramaiah. Now, he is in Congress. Let them announce that he is the next CM", he told reporters.

"Dhruvanarayan can't win the polls without the support of Siddaramaiah. He should first clarify whether he supports Siddaramaiah or others", he said.

"The JD(S) will stage a protest in Hassan on Wednesday over rising fuel prices. A procession will be taken out from Hemavathy statue to the Deputy Commissioner's office. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 mark in several parts of the State. The State government is levying Rs 26 cess per litre, but has not taken up any development works," he criticised.

On the allegations of M A Gopalaswamy that Revanna met the Chief Minister for his personal work, Revanna said, "I met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss the problems of the district and not to get signatures on any documents. If he proves that I met him for personal gains, I am ready to quit politics", he said.