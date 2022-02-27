Right-wing groups harp on Harsha murder, washes hands off Dalit’s killing

In less than a fortnight, two murders have evinced polar opposite reactions from right-wing groups.

The murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal worker from Shivamogga, attracted widespread protests and almost sparked a riot.

However, the relatives of Dinesh Naik, 39, a Dalit killed by a right-wing activist, allegedly over political differences at Kanyadi near Dharmasthala, are shocked at the manner in which his death has attracted virtually zero condemnation from pro-Hindu groups.

They allege that a prominent leader of a right-wing group pressured the family against pursuing a case over Naik’s murder, saying that they would ensure that the accused Krishna - who was arrested on Saturday -- is released from jail. Naik, a father of three, was the only son of Padmavathi.

Neighbours note that he was a regular at the taluk panchayat office where he used to take up issues of locals to help them avail benefits of various schemes.

“The only reason for the assault was the humiliation faced by Krishna. He was uncomfortable when Naik pointed out that it was due to his efforts and help from an ex-MLA of the Congress that Krishna got his 94C (a certificate to regularise house built on government land),” Padmavathi said.

Krishna, who is said to be a BJP supporter and Bajrang Dal worker, was furious. He chased Naik and showered blows on his stomach and left him in a poor state. This was on February 23.

It was only a day later did the family realise the extent of his injuries. Naik, who was physically weak due to alcoholism, was recommended a CT scan by a clinic in Ujire and was subsequently rushed to Mangaluru for surgical intervention. “I called Krishna’s brother, Bhaskar, who is a Bajrang Dal leader, complaining about the assault. He said he wasn’t aware,” she said. Subsequently, Krishna decided to take Naik to Mangaluru for treatment.

Naik’s family did not want him to be taken to a government hospital.

“The clinic in Ujire had recommended him to a private hospital near Mangaluru. Krishna took him to another hospital that demanded Rs 4 lakh for surgery. Due to this, he admitted Naik to the Government Wenlock hospital, where he died,” she said.

Soon after his death in the early hours of Friday, Kavita, Naik’s wife, received calls from Bhaskar and his wife.

Bhaskar told Padmavathi not to file a complaint as “Dinesh would have died of alcoholism anyway”.

Naveen, a local resident, said nobody is willing to talk about this.

“The family is very poor and Dinesh was the only breadwinner in the family. People queued up in front of Harsha’s house to offer help, unlike here where the family is left to fend for themselves,” he said.