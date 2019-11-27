RS poll: BJP nominates Ramamurthy

The BJP on Wednesday nominated former MP K C Ramamurthy as its candidate from Karnataka for Rajya Sabha election.

The party also nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh. The election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.

Ramamurthy, who was a Congress Rajya Sabha member quit the membership for the Upper House as well as the party. Later, he joined the BJP.

Ramamurthy, a former IPS officer, was elected to Rajya Sabha in July 1, 2016 and has term till June 30, 2022.

Ramamurthy is one among many Rajya Sabha members from different parties who have quit and joined the BJP.