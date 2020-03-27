RSS, BJP making political use of lockdown: DKS

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday charged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent, was collecting donations during the lockdown.

“As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call asking people not to step out, our party workers haven’t come out. But in the name of social service, the RSS and BJP are going door to door, seeking donations. Who gave them the permission? The BJP is reaping political gains out of this,” Shivakumar said. “We’re also concerned about people and want to help them.”

Shivakumar demanded that the Centre and the state government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation. “The coronavirus issue concerns the state as well as the country. It’s not a BJP issue alone. I urge the CM to call a meeting of Opposition leaders. Likewise, the prime minister should also convene an all-party meeting and take everyone into confidence,” he said.

Masked

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Priyank Kharge, H K Patil among others huddled with Shivakumar to discuss the COVID-19 situation. All of them wore masks during the meeting.