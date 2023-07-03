'Rudderless' for now, BJP looks to take wind out of Karnataka govt's sails

The Opposition, BJP and JD(S), sharpening their attack on the ruling Congress over the last weekend suggests that the legislature session starting on Monday is likely to be stormy.

The BJP, especially, is planning to go with all guns blazing over the ruling party’s reported decision to scrap the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, also known as anti-conversion law.

The session starts with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addressing the joint session of the two Houses. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his record 14th budget on July 7.

The BJP is yet to appoint a leader of the Opposition in both Houses, but it is geared up to attack the Congress over its ‘failure’ to implement its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after coming to power.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has hinted that he will expose the government’s shortcomings inside and outside the House.

“I will not talk much about Congress’ poll guarantees, but I will focus on exposing the corruption in the government,” he said.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa will lead the party’s charge outside the legislature, with a day-long sit-in protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises, from July 4.

Apart from scrapping the anti-conversion law, the government may introduce a bill repealing the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020, that were enacted by the BJP government.

The government is likely to introduce the Karnataka Fireforce Amendment Bill, that will allow owners to raise the height of buildings from the present 15 metres to 25 metres in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka GST amendment bill will be introduced, that is likely to help the government publish traders’ information on public platforms.

It will ensure that traders are responsible for providing correct information, while filing returns.

The government will also introduce the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) amendment bill to protect Virajpet MLA and senior advocate A S Ponnanna, as the present law does not have the provision to appoint an MLA/MLC as legal advisor to the chief minister. Ponnanna was appointed to the post recently.

The government also proposes to amend the Karnataka Compulsory Medical Services Act.

In his budget, Siddaramaiah is set to make provisions for the party’s five guarantee schemes.