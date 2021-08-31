'Sand illegally transported from Mangaluru to Kerala'

Sand transported illegally to Kerala despite surveillance: Mangaluru MLA

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Aug 31 2021, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 23:47 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader alleged that sand is being illegally transported to Kerala despite strict surveillance on the border.

The illegal transportation of sand is carried out unabated, he told media persons and questioned the district administration for failing to act against illegal sand transporters.

“We have an ‘out of order’ and ‘not reachable’ government,” he said.

On one hand, the government has made RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for those arriving from Kerala, on the other hand illegal transportation of sand is allowed, he alleged.

He urged the government to frame foolproof Covid-19 guidelines which can be implemented effectively.

The district administrations and health departments of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts should convene a coordination meeting, Khader demanded.

Stating that there is shortage of staff especially nurses and ambulance drivers in the district, he said that the service of 108 ambulance has been affected in the district.

Though the government has launched mobile applications for the convenience of accredited social health activists (ASHA), they have not been provided with smartphones, Khader said.

Allow Ganesha festival

District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar urged the Karnataka government to issue a circular for allowing the Ganesha festival in the state.

When the government could permission for Janashirvada Yatra of the BJP, why are they following delayed tactics to allow the celebration of festival, he sought to know.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Kerala
sand smuggling
U T Khader

