SCDCC chairman drops out of Karnataka legislative council race

Just a day ahead of filing nomination papers for Legislative council elections, being held for two seats from local authorities constituencies, as an independent candidate, SCDCC (South Canara District Central Co-Operative) Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar sprang a surprise by dropping out of the race on Saturday.

"I have decided not to contest," declared Rajendra Kumar who just a few days ago had announced that he would file his nomination papers on November 22. "I have decided not to contest in order to prevent entry of politics into co-operative sector," he said and added that the co-operative sector is a 'sacred' sector.

He asserted that his participation in the electioneering would have gained a 'political colour'. and added that co-operative leaders, politicians and elected representatives continued to pledge their support to him. Kumar, while responding to a query, said he would not contest even if Congress decided to field him.

His decision to not file nomination papers came close on the heels of Cooperation minister S T Somashekhar declaring a separate DCC bank for Udupi district and initiating action against wrongdoings in district Central Cooperative at BJP's Jan Swaraj conventions organised in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

Rajendra stressed that he and Somashekar were still friends and the latter had contacted him as many as four times in the morning. "I am not disappointed with his statements. Because once outside the dais, he will give a different statement. That is why I decided to say no to such dirty politics," Rajendra said.

Check out DH's latest videos