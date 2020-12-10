SCP-TSP: Minister withdraws reply on Assembly floor

In an embarrassment to the ruling BJP, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu had to withdraw an answer he made on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday following push back from legislators, including those from the saffron party.

During Zero Hour, BJP legislator P Rajeev raised the issue of funds under the SC/ST Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP-TSP) being diverted for infrastructure projects.

Under the sub-plans, 17.15% and 6.95% of the total budget allocation is set aside for SC and ST welfare, respectively. Funds are allocated to various departments for spending.

“I have discussed with the Finance Department on considering the SCP-TSP money as ‘deemed expenditure’. For the works that are taken up by various departments, I have said several times that the entire amount shouldn’t be considered as ‘deemed expenditure’. There’s no clarity right now on how much should be taken as ‘deemed expenditure’ and use the remaining for SCP-TSP. I will discuss with the chief minister and decide on this,” Sriramulu said.

This angered many SC/ST MLAs with BJP’s M P Kumaraswamy and N Y Gopalakrishna entering the well of the House. In no time, Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, jumped into the well.

When the Congress members jumped into the well, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy convinced Kumaraswamy and Gopalakrishna to return to their seats.

“This ‘deemed expenditure’ is misleading. I wanted to remove it when I was CM. The entire amount should be spent only on SC/ST welfare,” Siddaramaiah said. “Last year, the SCP-TSP had Rs 30,000 crore. This year, it is down to Rs 26,000 crore. If this ‘deemed expenditure’ continues, it will come down to Rs 15,000 crore,” he warned.

Finally, Sriramulu withdrew his answer. “The existing system will continue. Let’s discuss ‘deemed expenditure’ again in this House,”

he said.

In 2013, Karnataka became the second Indian state after Andhra Pradesh to enact the sub-plans law, which also allows for officers to be penalized if they fail to ensure utilization of funds for SC/ST welfare.