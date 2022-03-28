SCs gherao MLA's brother over caste certificate

Condemning the possession of Beda Jangama caste certificate by MP Darakeshwaraiah, brother of MLA and chief minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, leaders of Scheduled Castes gheraoed him on Monday. Later, the police escorted Darakeshwaraiah to avoid any untoward incident.

When the MLA’s brother was exiting the District Reporters’ Guild Office after holding a press conference that he obtained a Beda Jangama caste certificate legally, the SC leaders raised slogans against him and gheraoed him. Heated arguments were exchanged between them. Police intervened and safeguarded him. The MLA’s brother was seated in the police vehicle for more than 30 minutes.

The agitators stopped the vehicle and demanded the police hand him over. They demanded the police arrest MLA Renukacharya and his brother Darakeshwaraiah for snatching the rights of Dalits.

SC community leader Huvinamadu Anjinappa said, if Renukacharya is SC by birth, let him arrange the marriage of his daughter with a man belonging to one of the 101 SC castes.

‘MPR once Hindu Ligayat, now Beda Janagama’

As the possession of Beda Janama SC certificate by MLA and chief minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya’s daughter became controversial, SC/ST Reservation Protection Federation leader Kodatal Rudresh said, as per the school records of 1966-67, MP Renukacharya’s caste was Hindu Lingayat.

"But, his caste was changed to Beda Jangama in 2013-14. Why and how it could be changed?" he questioned.

Releasing the photocopies of school records during the press conference held in Honnali on Monday, he said, as Renukacharya has claimed that he is not aware that his caste was written as Beda Jangama in the school records, let him resign his post and face the Assembly polls again.

