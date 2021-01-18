Senior Congress leaders stay away from Sankalp Convention

A divisional-level Sankalp Convention organised by the KPCC to strengthen the party at the grassroots level here on Monday was conspicuous by the absence of senior leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah, MP Mallikarjun Kharge, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar and others.

Reportedly, Siddaramaiah stayed away from the function as he was unwell. However, no reason was cited for the absence of other leaders.

Speaking after inaugurating the Sankalp Convention, KPCC President D K Shivakumar appealed to the party leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots level to come back to power in the next Assembly polls and chalk out a series of struggles against the failures of both union and state governments.

The grand-old-party has announced the year 2021 as the year of organisation and fight against the government's failures. The workers should take a pledge that the Congress should be installed in the state as well as the Centre by overthrowing the BJP government, he advised.

"We are all workers and leaders of the party. There used to be a jostling to come on stage in the Congress events. Those who were strengthening the party at the village level were sitting in front of the dais and 'white colours' used to be on the dais. To end this culture, we have introduced a system in which anybody will be invited on the dais. A speaker should come and speak and should return to his seat. This decision has been taken after a discussion with the 50 state-level leaders and the high command," Shivakumar explained.

A leader should not be included in more than one committee or cell at both levels. Training will be given in a phased manner to those who will contest for the coming Zilla Panchayat and Assembly polls by a team led by KPCC Working President Satish Jarkihol as most of them doesn't have a proper training, Shivakumar said.

Congress leaders from six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region took part in the convention.