Senior state leaders must make way for youth: BJP MP

Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh Siroya on Thursday created a buzz within the party with his tweet suggesting that those who had won and enjoyed powerful Cabinet posts like chief minister and deputy chief minister must make way for younger leaders.

"What Siroya has tweeted obliquely is based on talks within the state BJP for the last couple of months that senior leaders like former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CMs K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, C N Ashwath Narayan and Govind M. Karjol must make way for the younger generation," a source said.

The source added that instead, many BJP leaders like former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, are trying to bring in their own family members into politics or "enjoying plum posts perpetually", which the BJP has been opposed to since its earlier Jana Sangh days.

Siroya, from his unverified Twitter account, stated, "What has happened in Gujarat should serve as a model in Karnataka too." Siroya told DH that his tweet has nothing to do with the BJP or Congress but was a "general political observation".