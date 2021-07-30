Shah has asked to ensure good governance: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met all state MPs over lunch in the national capital and requested them to raise the state's pending issues inside and outside Parliament.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, hosted a lunch for MPs at a private hotel here. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members attended the meeting.

This was Bommai's first meeting with state MPs after becoming the state CM.

Those who were not present at the meeting include Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Nasir Hussain and D K Suresh, JD(S) members HD Deve Gowda and Prajwal Revanna and BJP members V Srinivasa Prasad and Pratap Simha.

Kannada actress and independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh was present at the luncheon meeting.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined MPs for the lunch after the meeting.

Earlier during the day, Bommai met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking to the media after meeting Shah, Bommai said Shah has asked him to give "good governance" in the state.

"He (Shah) asked me to give a good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do," he said.