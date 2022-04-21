Shed stone-pelting culture or face bulldozers, warns MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha on Thursday warned that people with a stone-pelting culture should change their mindset.

Addressing reporters here, the MP hinted that if they do not shed the stone-pelting culture, bulldozers will reach their homes like in Uttar Pradesh.

“Bulldozers will start operating in Karnataka too if they fail to change. Unless they change their mindset, the situation will not change,” he said.

Recalling the riots at DJ Halli and KJ Halli in Bengaluru, murder of Hindu activists Paresh Mesta, K Raju and Harsha, the MP said the perpetrators should introspect the situation.

Religious heads and the learned in the community should guide the people properly.

“Your community will be affected if you fail to follow the right path,” the MP said.

The MP also slammed leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for claiming that the Narendra Modi government’s achievement was being the source of wealth spike for industrialists like Ambani and Adani.

“What was the financial status of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former ministers K J George, M B Patil and Siddaramaiah three decades ago and how did they earn money later on? Ambani and Adani are businessmen and they think of doubling money. How did these people double their income?,” he asked.

Watch latest videos by DH here: