Shivaji statue issue blown out of proportion by Maharashtra leaders says Jarkiholi

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that the issue of removing the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Mangutti village in Hukkeri taluk has been blown out of proportion by the political leaders of Maharashtra. "The warrior king isn’t the property or copyright of the neighbouring state as we have more statues of the king in Karnataka at different places installed by our money and Maharashtra hasn’t contributed a penny," he said.

Jarkiholi told reporters on Monday that the locals from Mangutti who had installed the statue have themselves removed it and have assured to resolve the issue between them and that outsiders should not interfere in it. The land where the statue had been installed belonged to the Laxmi temple trust and on being apprised of it, those who had installed the statue removed it.

Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi and other officials have held a meeting in the village and agreed to resolve the issue locally in the coming days. It’s a purely a village-level issue that has been blown out of proportion by political leaders in Maharashtra, he said.

Previously, we installed a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that cost Rs 50 lakh at Kadoli village and none from Maharashtra contributed towards it. We have many statues of the warrior king in the boundary areas of the state, most of the districts, and even in Bengaluru. All have been installed from our funds. There is no need for Maharashtra to give us lessons on the respect to be given to the warrior king as he was a national hero, Jarkiholi stated.

It’s a fashion in Kolhapur in Maharashtra to pelt stones over issues pertaining to Karnataka, he added.

