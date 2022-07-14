Show affection to Cong, not me: Shivakumar to followers

Show affection to Congress, not me: D K Shivakumar to followers

He made the comment in response to a query about former CM Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 22:53 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka’s Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that his well-wishers should show their affection to the Congress party, not him.

Shivakumar, who was in the national capital to attend a party leaders’ meeting on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra programme, told media persons: “I am not interested in celebrating (my) birthday. All my appeal to my well-wishers is to show their affection to (the) Congress party."

Read | I don’t want any utsava: D K Shivakumar

He made the comment in response to a query about former chief minister Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration. “Siddaramaiah's followers wanted to celebrate his birthday, let them do it. But I am not interested in it,” Shivakumar said. “I don't have any fan following. I am not interested in it also. Don't bring all these birthday celebration issue(s) to me.”

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said: “The Yatra will crisscross Karnataka for 21 days, covering over 500 kilometres. The route will be finalised soon. It will enter the state at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district from Tamil Nadu.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 