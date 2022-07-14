Show affection to Congress, not me: D K Shivakumar to followers

Karnataka’s Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that his well-wishers should show their affection to the Congress party, not him.
Shivakumar, who was in the national capital to attend a party leaders’ meeting on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra programme, told media persons: “I am not interested in celebrating (my) birthday. All my appeal to my well-wishers is to show their affection to (the) Congress party."
I don't want any utsava: D K Shivakumar
He made the comment in response to a query about former chief minister Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration. “Siddaramaiah's followers wanted to celebrate his birthday, let them do it. But I am not interested in it,” Shivakumar said. “I don't have any fan following. I am not interested in it also. Don't bring all these birthday celebration issue(s) to me.”
On Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said: “The Yatra will crisscross Karnataka for 21 days, covering over 500 kilometres. The route will be finalised soon. It will enter the state at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district from Tamil Nadu.”
