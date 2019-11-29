Siddaramaiah asks voters to teach Anand Singh a lesson

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he committed a mistake by fielding Anand Singh from the Congress party during the previous Assembly polls.

Addressing a public rally here, Siddaramaiah said, “Singh had come to meet me with Santosh Lad. I told Singh that he was facing charges of illegal mining and that he had been imprisoned. He assured that he would not repeat any illegal activities. I trusted him and gave the ticket. However, he cheated me and let down the Congress party,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said,”Singh has constructed a palatial bungalow, while poor lack houses in Vijayanagar constituency. He indulged in illegal mining and made money. He is behind shutting down of a sugar factory. In the last 11 years as a legislator, he never spoke in the Assembly. He never made attempts to solve problems of the people.”

“There was no reason for him to resign. Voters should teach him such a lesson that he would never be active in politics,” he said.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP bought 17 legislators like animals in the market. Yediyurappa gave Rs 20 crore to each of the disqualified legislators and made them resign.

“The saffron party has come to power through unethical means by buying legislators. It all began with Anand Singh. He is spending money he received by the BJP to buy voters. He is offering expensive gifts and gold to voters. Election commission should take action against him, Siddaramaiah demanded.

“Congress nominee Venkatrao Ghorpade is a man of principles and known for philanthropic initiatives. Only he could develop the constituency,” he said and added that the Congress party would reopen the sugar factory if the party came to power, he added.

“The Congress party will win in 12 constituencies. The government will collapse after December 9. We will win in Vijayanagar,” the CLP leader added. Siddaramaiah alleged that the disqualified Congress MLA and BJP nominee from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency Anand Singh raked up the issue of Vijayanagar district only for his agenda.

“There is no unanimity among the BJP leaders over Vijayanagar district. Legislator Karunakar Reddy is opposed to the demand,” he said.