Siddaramaiah bats for ASHA workers’ demands

Even though the government promised a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000 to ASHA workers, 50% of them have not received the money, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has claimed.

It is not enough to simply designate ASHA workers as "frontline workers" and the government needs to ensure that their demands are met, he said in a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"There is a statewide protest by ASHA workers. Many of them are affected by Covid-19. They are being underpaid. The government had announced in its budget to hike their pay to Rs 8,000- Rs 9,000 but they are being paid only Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. Also, only half of them have received a one-time compensation of Rs 3,000, announced for them. They want the government to assure them of an honorarium of Rs 12,000, PPE kits and treatment while on duty," he said.