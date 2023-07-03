Siddaramaiah blames H D Kumaraswamy for not accepting caste census report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, blamed former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for not accepting and implementing the caste census (socio-economic and educational survey) report.

He was speaking after taking part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of the Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Gurupeetha here.

Siddaramaiah said that at the time of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, he had asked the then backward classes minister Puttarangashetty to accept the caste census report. “But Kumaraswamy did not allow it to happen. As a result, neither the caste census report could be accepted nor implemented,” the chief minister said.

“I am the one who initiated the process of preparing the report. All these years, my opponents have blamed me for not accepting it. It is not true. Soon, I will accept it and I will also implement it, to help the oppressed classes,” he promised.

Recalling his efforts to establish the mutt, the CM said the Kaginele Mahasamsthana was set up with the intention of becoming a mutt for all oppressed classes.

“I don’t regard this institution as exclusive to Kurubas. Its greatness lies in belonging to all exploited castes,” he said. The chief minister reiterated that the Congress will implement all five guarantees as announced. “We will implement all the guarantees by mobilising resources in this budget itself,” Siddaramaiah said.

He announced that he will not contest elections again, but that he will remain active in politics.

Kaginele seer Niranjananandapuri Swami, who presided over the programme, said that the community did not need government funding to build its mutt here. “Our community will have to mobilise resources within itself,” he said.

Urban Development Minister B A Suresha (Byrathi) announced that he was

donating Rs 50 lakh in his personal capacity to build the mutt.