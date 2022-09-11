Siddaramaiah dares Bommai for public debate on corruption

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for a public debate on corruption, saying that Congress was ready for it. He also challenged the BJP to face the upcoming Assembly elections on the corruption plank.

"Are you ready for a public debate on corruption Bommai? Our party is ready for it. If you are ready, decide a venue and time. I will attend," he said. This was a retort to Bommai's remarks at the Janaspandana rally in Doddaballapur, where the CM had dared the Congress to foil the Janaspandana yatra planned by BJP.

"Does BJP have the courage to face the next elections on the corruption plank. You don't have the courage. Ultimately, your campaign will end with issues such as Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid, hijab and saffron shawls. You don't know any other way," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

On Bommai's announcement that corruption during Siddaramaiah's tenure will be exposed, Siddaramaiah dared them to do so. "I am always ready to face this. You use these blackmail tactics against your (BJP) people," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh responded to allegations made by Siddaramaiah on Saturday, questioning the former CM's role in encouraging irregularities in schools. "What was your share in these illegalities?" he asked in a tweet, accusing Congress of levelling baseless allegations with help from their supporters.