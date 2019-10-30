Siddaramaiah has lost mental balance: Karandlaje

MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that former chief minister Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Karandlaje said that the former chief minister was coming up with new ideas, which were removed far from reality. Thus Siddharamaiah’s charge that JD(S) is indirectly supporting BJP is baseless.

MP said her party is capable of fighting all alone in the by-elections. BJP does not require any sort of support from other political parties, she reiterated.

The former chief minister had lost power and thus lost his mental balance. He had no control over his own men. He is also responsible for the differences of opinions emerging from his party. There are many factions in Congress, which also include one led by D K Shivakumar released on bail. MP clarified that none from the JD(S) were in touch with BJP.

She accused Siddaramaiah of divided the society based on caste. Sadly he has realised that his gimmicks will not work with the voters.