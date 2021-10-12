Siddaramaiah invites those spreading rumours against him to open discussion on caste census

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah invited those spreading rumours that he is opposing the report on the caste census to an open discussion on the issue and said that they will then understand whether he is in favour of or against the report.

He was speaking at a protest convention organised by Karnataka State Backward Communities’ Federation urging to accept the caste census report in the City here on Tuesday.

The ex-CM reiterated that instead of issuing statements sitting somewhere, they should come to a platform to discuss the issue.

“I had constituted a Commission when I was chief minister and had released Rs 170 crore to it. About 1.6 lakh teachers took up the socio-economical and educational survey which lasted for two years. When I have had constituted the commission, how can I opposite it,” he asked and said, the report was not ready before my term could complete. Therefore, the question of accepting or rejecting the report will not arise.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that he has got the report written. He should not give such an irresponsible statement, he said and asked is it possible to dictate about 1.6 lakh teachers to write the report?

‘No connection’

Training his gun at Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa calling him foolish for his remarks that the secretary of the commission has not signed the report and it has not been accepted deliberately, Siddaramaiah said, Eshwarappa will be having no connection between his brain and tongue while speaking. That is why he call him as stupid, he quipped.

Siddaramaiah also said, he doesn’t know what is there in the report and it is also not against or in favour of anyone. The population of a particular community will be known clearly with the caste-wise census.

“Somebody is alleging that I have not raised the question in this regard in the session. How can I raise the query if the house is not conducted properly,” he said and added that his first question will be on the caste census report during the next Assembly session likely to be held in December, he clarified.

