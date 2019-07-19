Siddaramaiah rules out trust vote till Monday

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of a trust vote on Friday, saying that the discussion on the confidence motion is likely to continue on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that as many as 20 MLAs had sought permission from the speaker to speak for the motion during the discussion on the same. "Speaker will have to give all these MLAs opportunity to speak as they have the right," he said.

Only after these MLAs express their opinions will the discussion be complete. After the discussion voting will be held on the confidence motion, he said.

On BJP's demand for a division on the motion, he said that division can be taken up only after the discussion on confidence motion. "BJP is in a hurry," he said.

On Speaker's ruling on the point of order raised by him, Siddaramaiah said that Speaker would issue a ruling following consultation with legal experts. Siddaramaiah's point of order contended that the Supreme Court ruling on the petition filed by rebel MLAs infringed on his party's right to issue a whip.