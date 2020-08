Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi urging to revoke Karnataka's Land Reforms ordinance

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him, in the interest of farmers, to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah shared a copy of the letter.

My letter to Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi urging him, in the interest of farmers, to direct @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP to revoke Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. pic.twitter.com/v1QyT8x3Sz — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 27, 2020

Quoting his tweet, Jairam Ramesh said that the Karnataka government is pandering to land sharks and real estate mafia with this ordinance. "It will undo decades of land reforms in Karnataka, directly impacting farmers from marginalised communities. It must be revoked immediately as demanded by Siddaramaiah."