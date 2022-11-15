Siddaramaiah's candidature in Kolar not finalised: DKS

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may not contest from Kolar in the next Assembly elections in the state, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday, urging people not to jump to conclusions based on Siddaramaiah's visit to the district.

"The party high command will decide the candidates and their constituencies. Neither me nor Siddaramaiah can't decide on this issue," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Shivakumar, who met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge here, said that some leaders of the party may have urged Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar district. Siddaramaiah had gone to Kolar to hold a meeting with leaders related to party organisaton works and not to finalise his candidature from the constituency, DKS said.

To a question on the BJP’s accusation that the Congress leaders will work against Siddaramaiah in the Assembly polls next year, Shivakumar said, “no need to worry about that.”

"Kharge has given me some valuable suggestions to strengthen the party. He also asked me to work hard to bring the party to power in the state. I will follow his advice, " he said.

Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to Kolar has triggered speculation that the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly is planning to contest from the district in next year's polls.

On the demand to erect the Tipu Sultan statue, Shivakumar said, “let our government come to power in the state and we will take a decision on this issue.”

“Even former President of India Ramnath Kovind had praised Tipu Sultan’s contribution during his address to the State Assembly. We will discuss this in detail in later days," he added.