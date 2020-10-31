Sira bypoll: Congress moves EC against BS Yediyurappa’s poll promises

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others for “committing corrupt practice” ahead of the November 3 Sira bypoll.

In its complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, the Congress took objection to Yediyurappa’s statements during campaigning on Friday that the government would fill up Madalur and 60 other tanks in Sira, release Rs 5 lakh per house under housing schemes and include the Kunchitiga community into Category 2B of the OBC.

The Congress has also named Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and the party’s candidate CM Rajesh Gowda.

“The promises made by these persons are nothing but bribe and undue influence on the voters of Sira,” the Congress stated in its complaint, seeking action against them.

“We would like to clarify that we are not against filling the Madalur tank by drawing water from the Hemavathi project, but Yediyurappa as CM has failed in the past to take measures in this regard,” the Congress stated, calling it “a false promise".

The Congress has demanded action against Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders under IPC Section 171 and 123-125 of the Representation of the People Act.