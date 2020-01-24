Solution to several key issues before polls: B L Santhosh

BJP organising general secretary B L Santhosh said that problems such as border dispute with China, Belagavi border issue with Maharashtra, Kalasa-Banduri water dispute with Goa and Maharashtra and Cauvery River water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, that are posing hurdles in the way of progress of the nation as well as the state, will be solved before the next general elections.

Addressing a gathering, during ‘CAA, an analysis’ programme, organised by Mysuru district (city) BJP, at Platinum Jubilee Hall on JK Grounds here on Friday, he said, "People have elected the governments to solve their problems and to put the nation on the path of progress."

He said, “People’s mandate is not just to enjoy power. Whenever and wherever the BJP was given a mandate, the party has solved long-pending problems. Even in Karnataka, the last time when B S Yediyurappa was chief minister, Sarvajna statue in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvalluvar statue in Bengaluru, which were covered with gunny bags, were unveiled."

“Earlier, every year, on Thiruvalluvar Jayanti, there used to be a bandh in Bengaluru Cantonment areas. Now, there is celebration. Progress is not possible amidst conflicts. Thus, since the re-election of the BJP government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire government machinery are involved in solving various problems. Kept pending, can be termed ‘hanging in uncertainity’,” Santhosh said.

He said that a quadripartite pact was signed recently to permanently settle Bru (Reangs) refugees of Mizoram in Tripura; 644 militants surrendered in Assam recently; another 800 militants will surrender shortly in Assam; in Nagaland also, all militants will surrender soon; Kashmir was united with India in the true sense; Triple Talaq was criminalised; steps were taken to end the Ram Mandir case; but only Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which has nothing to do with Indians, neither Hindus nor Muslims, is being highlighted for all the wrong reasons, Santhosh said.