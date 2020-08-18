Some Congress leaders involved in Bengaluru riots: Roshan Baig

Disqualified legislator and former Congress leader R Roshan Baig on Tuesday asserted that Congress leaders were involved in the Pulakeshinagar riots. His statement has led to a political slugfest.

Baig was speaking to reporters here after meeting Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Some leaders in Congress are involved in the riots,” he said. This came two days after Baig alleged that the Congress was working hand-in-glove with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the last decade in order to secure Muslim votes.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said there was no link between the Congress and the unrest in Pulakeshinagar. It was BJP that was playing mischief by adding fuel to the fire, he said.

Baig’s allegations come even as the BJP is pointing fingers at Congress for fuelling the riots in cahoots with SDPI.

Speaking to DH, Baig said he met the Home minister to brief him about the situation at the ground-level since he also had handled the Home ministry portfolio.

“This was an organised riot. People from Gurappanapalya, BTM Layout, Tipu Nagar, Goripalya among other places had gathered at the spot. In the evening time, you need at least 45 minutes to one hour to come from these areas to the area where riots happened. This cannot be spontaneous,” he said.

Baig also said that some innocent people arrested in connection with the riots should be released.

On Monday, Congress’ Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had accused Baig of seeking to prove his saffron credentials. Baig said Khan should work as the watchman at Yediyurappa’s house. This was in reference to Khan’s dare last year that he would take up that job for a day if Yediyurappa became the CM.

Meanwhile, Baig’s meeting with Bommai also set off speculations about him trying to secure a place for himself within the BJP. Baig is the only one among the 17 rebel candidates who was unable to find a place within BJP, after he estranged himself from Congress. It is believed that BJP had reservations about accommodating him as he was facing an inquiry in the IMA ponzi scam. However, Baig told DH that his meeting was purely related to the recent riots. As for joining BJP, he said he would take a call when the time arrived for it.