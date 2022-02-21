Speaker loses cool over anti-RSS slogans in Karnataka Assembly

Anti-RSS slogans raised by agitating Congress lawmakers angered Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday.

“Why are you unnecessarily dragging the RSS into this? How is the RSS connected? Don’t drag RSS again and again,” Kageri told Congress MLAs who continued their demonstration in the well of the House demanding RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s sacking.

The Congress legislators have been sleeping in the legislature since Thursday last seeking action against Eshwarappa’s controversial statement on saffron possibly replacing the tricolour.

Also Read | Eshwarappa asks Congress to end saffron flag issue

“RSS is a nationalist organisation working to unite Hindus. You should support their activities. Don’t bring RSS into this. If you have political differences, sort them out instead of linking it to the RSS,” Kageri said, before adjourning the Assembly to meet on Tuesday.

Kageri is a self-proclaimed swayamsevak of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent.

Congress MLAs entered the well as soon as the House met. They raised slogans against the Manu Smriti, RSS, BJP and Eshwarappa - “Puppet of RSS”, “Manuvada Beda, Samvidhana Beku” and “Deshadrohi Eshwarappa”.



JD(S) deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur asked Kageri to give his party MLAs the chance to speak. “If Congress has 65 members, we have 31. We have the right to discuss issues concerning people,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos: