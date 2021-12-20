Statue row: Opposition walks out of Karnataka Council

Congress MLCs walked out of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday unhappy with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's response on the defacing of statues that has caused tension in Belagavi.

Jnanendra said 38 persons have been arrested so far in connection with recent incidents of defacing statues or burning Kannada flag. He said a "befitting lesson" would be taught to miscreants.

"There is no question of protecting anybody, and stringent action would be taken to ensure that miscreants do not raise their heads again," Jnanendra said.

"The Marathi-speaking people have also kept the MES at bay. Some people attached with the MES do such things during the Belagavi session or before elections, just to show their existence, as the MES has no strength," the minister added.

Earlier, Opposition members charged that the government with police and intelligence departments failed to prevent such incidents.

The Opposition MLCs charged that while an attempt-to-murder case was booked against pro-Kannada leaders in connection with smearing ink on an MES leader's face, less serious sections were applied in the case of defaced Sangolli Rayanna's statue.

Congress MLC S Ravi termed Jnanendra as "a weak home minister" that led to a verbal clash between the ruling and the opposition benches.

Congress still baying for minister's scalp

The Congress attempted to raise Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj's alleged involvement in a land-grabbing case in both houses of the legislature on Monday. In the Assembly, the Congress was in the well demanding a discussion and the minister's resignation. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the matter is sub-judice and cannot be discussed.

In the Council, Congress MLCs demonstrated in the well as soon as the session started. They staged a walkout post-lunch break, after Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said he would consider their notice under Rule 68 on the issue and would take a suitable decision. The Congress' demand was to be given a date for a discussion on the issue.

