Strong message to criminals: Bommai on Hyd encounter

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case has sent a strong message to the criminals across India.

Speaking to media persons here, on Friday, he said that the Hyderabad police have taken action based on the circumstances prevailing there and responded accordingly.

"What would have been the situation had the four accused escape from the police custody," he said.

He said this is the best message sent to all those hard criminals who indulge in such heinous crimes.

Giving a certificate of honesty to the Cyberabad police commissioner Vishwanath Sajjanavar, Bommai said he has known him for a long time as an old family friend.