Suraj Revanna takes oath as Karnataka MLC

JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna, who recently won the Legislative Council election from Hassan Local Authorities’ seat, officially took oath as MLC on Friday.

Suraj took oath in Vidhana Soudha in the name of God, in the presence of Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, who administered the oath to him.

His father H D Revanna, mother Bhavani, state president H K Kumaraswamy were present on the occasion. While the swearing-in ceremony was held on January 6 for all the newly-elected MLCs, Suraj had skipped the event that day. It is believed that the Gowda family did not consider that day auspicious enough for his oath taking.

