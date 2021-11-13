Surjewala to discuss crypto scam during Karnataka visit

Surjewala to meet senior Karnataka Congress leaders, discuss strategy on Bitcoin scam

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 22:36 ist
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will hold a meeting with senior party leaders on Sunday about the strategy to be adopted on the bitcoin scam as well as selection of candidates for the Legislative Council elections slated for December 10.

Sources said Surjewala will reach Bengaluru on Sunday and return on Monday.

During the visit, sources said, Surjewala will hold discussions with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on what to do next on the bitcoin scam, which the party has taken up to corner the BJP-led state government.

Surjewala also held a press conference in the national capital on the issue putting Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai in the line of fire.

Sources said Surjewala has already asked the state leadership to prepare a list of possible candidates for the election to 25 seats in the Council.

The leaders have been told to prepare the list and try to reach a consensus on one candidate wherever possible. If they could not manage to do so, sources said, the leadership could prepare the list with more names.

