Team Bommai: CM, top brass to jointly shortlist candidates

Team Bommai: CM, top brass to shortlist candidates

The CM is likely to visit Delhi by Monday night or Tuesday to meet the central leaders, sources said

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 01:43 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP central leaders and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have decided to jointly finalise the names of legislators to be inducted into the council of ministers.

"The party leaders asked the CM to prepare a list after consulting state leaders, taking into account ministerial candidates' caste and regional equations, clean image and their contribution to the party. The national leaders will also prepare their own list. The CM and party leaders in Delhi will sit together and prepare the final list of ministers," sources in the BJP said.

"Once the Central leaders prepare their list, they will ask the CM to come to Delhi for finalisation of the list. The Central leaders will also give choice to the CM to pick his own men for his Cabinet," sources said.

The CM is likely to visit Delhi by Monday night or Tuesday to meet the central leaders, sources said.

During his maiden visit as CM to Delhi on Friday, Bommai had informally discussed the Cabinet expansion issue with BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Most likely they (party top leaders) will send a message to me in two days and I'll have to go to Delhi once again. We will finalise the Cabinet," Bommai said in Bengaluru on Saturday.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics

