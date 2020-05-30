There is no difference of opinion in Karnataka BJP, says party state president

BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that there is no difference of opinion in the state BJP.

“A few MLAs have discussed on the development of North Karnataka. There is nothing wrong in discussion on development keeping in mind organisation of the party," speaking to reporters in Mangaluru he said

"Indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated. Strict action will be initiated by the party High Command against those who indulge in wrong activities", he warned.

"The state government led by Yediyurappa has carried out good works in the state. All the MLAs are supporting the Chief Minister. All the MLAs are in contact with me," said Kateel.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar is day dreaming of dissidence in the BJP. The BJP government will complete its tenure with BS Yediyurappa as chief minister," he added.