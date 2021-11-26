These officers amassed assets 400% more than their income: ACB

The raids by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on the premises of Agriculture joint director Rudreshappa T S and PWD junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar have revealed that both the officials had amassed assets 400% more than their known income.

The anti-graft bureau officials, who raided the premises of Rudreshappa at Chalukyanagar in the city and in Gadag on Wednesday, said that he has assets worth Rs 6.65 crore which is 400% more than his known sources of income.

The officials had raided the residence of Rudreshappa, who is serving in Gadag at present, and seized 9.4 kg gold ornaments, three kg silver ornaments, and documents related to four sites. According to the anti-graft officials, Rudreshappa owns eight acres of land at Tanigere in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district and has Rs 15.94 lakh in cash. The raids also revealed domestic goods worth Rs 20 lakh, two cars, and three bikes.

On Thursday, the officials brought him to the SBI branch in the City to check his locker. But, they didn’t find cash, documents, or valuables in it.

JE booked in DA case

The ACB raids on the premises of PWD Junior Engineer (Jewargi sub-division) Shantagouda Biradar in Kalaburagi on Wednesday have revealed disproportionate assets running into several crores, including unaccounted properties and cash.

The raids revealed that the engineer owned disproportionate assets 406% more than his known sources of income.

The known source of income of Shantagouda Biradar, who joined the department in 2002, through the wages earned and the accrued rent amounts to Rs 1.09 crore, but during the raids, it was found that he had amassed Rs 2.33 crore. The DA worth Rs 2.11 crore in movable and immovable properties were found during raids, according to Mahesh Meghannavar, ACB (Northeast) SP.

N R Vasudeva retired planning director of Nirmiti Kendra in Bengaluru Rural district, had assets worth Rs 18.20 crore. This included 28 houses.

B V Giri, a ‘D’ Group employee in a BBMP High School in Yeshwantpur, had assets worth Rs 6.24 crore, including six houses and four cars.

