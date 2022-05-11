Threat of 'sacrifices' irks loyals as BJP goes on induction spree

Though the inclusion of fresh faces into the BJP ahead of elections next year aims at providing a boost to the saffron party, especially in the old Mysuru region, it seems to have caused heartburn among a section of the party faithfuls with political ambitions.

Having sacrificed 15 seats for rebels to help form the government, they fear that giving up more seats for party hoppers would be detrimental to their prospects.

The party leadership, however, has allayed any concerns about the discontentment, saying that induction of new members was a routine process ahead of elections.

Among the recent contentious inductions were of former ministers Varthur Prakash and Pramod Madhwaraj, and former MLA K S Manjunathgowda.

While Prakash and Gowda have represented Kolar and Malur constituencies, respectively, Madhwaraj was a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, from the Udupi segment.

According to sources, BJP leaders from Kolar have made their dissatisfaction clear to the party leadership even before Prakash and Gowda were inducted a few days ago.

A delegation of leaders from the district had petitioned several senior ministers and party leaders against inducting the duo. Similarly, there are murmurs of disapproval over Madhwaraj's induction among leaders in Udupi, a BJP bastion.

"There are several of them who have worked 10-20 years for the party. If the leadership decides to induct other possible candidates from Congress and JD(S), the political future of at least to 25-30 prominent leaders of various districts is in jeopardy," a party-worker under the condition of anonymity said.

Many have already sacrificed their future candidature in MLA elections after backing the rebels in 2019 by-polls, especially in Bengaluru Urban district, he noted.

Recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the party will take care of any disgruntlement over new recruits.

BJP chief spokesperson M G Mahesh said that the induction of a leader did not guarantee their candidature in the upcoming elections.

"There is no assurance for anybody. Many are joining the party as they are happy with the works carried out by the central and state governments," he said.

"Many leaders will join us from around the state. The party is looking at a large inflow to the party in the old Mysuru region, where the BJP is carrying out a massive exercise," he added.