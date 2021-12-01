Ticket denial: Won’t desert Cong, says S R Patil

Opposition leader in Legislative Council S R Patil said he would not join BJP just because he missed a Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Council election.

He rubbished the rumours that he would join BJP. “It is not my nature to go to another party as I was not given a ticket.”

Patil said, “Minister Murugesh Nirani is my friend. Nirani and I belong to the same taluk. So, as a friend, he has invited me to join BJP. I express thanks for his gesture”.

He said he is following Congress ideology for the past 45 years. “The party has given me several positions to serve the people. It is like my mother. I have told the party workers and supporters to respect the party’s decision. I have made an appeal not to harm the party just because I He the ticket.”

Patil said he does not know why he was denied a ticket. “I have fought for North Karnataka inside and outside the legislature. My struggle will not stop”.