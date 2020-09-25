Unsure if Karnataka Congress is serious about no trust vote: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Congress did not consult him on moving a no confidence motion against the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government and suggested that it could well be just a publicity stunt.

On Thursday, the Congress moved a notice for a no confidence motion to be taken up against the year-old Yediyurappa administration. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admitted the notice, which is yet to be discussed in the Assembly.

“Congress leaders, even to this moment, haven’t discussed the no confidence motion with us,” Kumaraswamy told reporters, adding that he would take a decision if the Congress approached him.

“I don't know how serious they are about this no confidence motion. If they were serious, maybe they'd have discussed with us. I can’t tell if it’s for real or if it is just a publicity stunt,” the former chief minister said.

Asked if he had trust in the BJP government, Kumaraswamy said: “My trust isn’t important. What’s important is the people’s trust. But I will say that there’s no proper atmosphere for any issue that we want to raise.”

Kumaraswamy urged all elected representatives to work together to help flood victims, fight Covid-19 and face economic distress.

On the controversial amendments to laws governing land reforms and agricultural markets, Kumaraswamy the JD(S) opposed them. “Our party has already staged protests in every district centre. The ordinances were promulgated in a hurry three months ago. Since then, the government should have discussed with groups and stakeholders on how this will help or affect them,” he said.