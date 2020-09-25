Unsure if K'taka Cong serious about no trust vote: HDK

Unsure if Karnataka Congress is serious about no trust vote: HD Kumaraswamy

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 15:45 ist
"I can’t tell if it’s for real or if it is just a publicity stunt,” the former chief minister said. Credit: DH File photo/ Pushkar V

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Congress did not consult him on moving a no confidence motion against the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government and suggested that it could well be just a publicity stunt.

On Thursday, the Congress moved a notice for a no confidence motion to be taken up against the year-old Yediyurappa administration. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admitted the notice, which is yet to be discussed in the Assembly.

Read | Congress moves no-confidence motion against B S Yediyurappa govt

“Congress leaders, even to this moment, haven’t discussed the no confidence motion with us,” Kumaraswamy told reporters, adding that he would take a decision if the Congress approached him.

“I don't know how serious they are about this no confidence motion. If they were serious, maybe they'd have discussed with us. I can’t tell if it’s for real or if it is just a publicity stunt,” the former chief minister said.

Asked if he had trust in the BJP government, Kumaraswamy said: “My trust isn’t important. What’s important is the people’s trust. But I will say that there’s no proper atmosphere for any issue that we want to raise.”

Kumaraswamy urged all elected representatives to work together to help flood victims, fight Covid-19 and face economic distress.

On the controversial amendments to laws governing land reforms and agricultural markets, Kumaraswamy the JD(S) opposed them. “Our party has already staged protests in every district centre. The ordinances were promulgated in a hurry three months ago. Since then, the government should have discussed with groups and stakeholders on how this will help or affect them,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
no-confidence motion
politics

What's Brewing

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

 