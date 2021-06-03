Vijayendra meets Nadda, requests him to rein in dissidents

Karnataka BJP vice-president and CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra on Thursday met the party's national president J P Nadda and is learnt to have requested him to take immediate action to end dissident activities of a section of state leaders.

Amid a section of leaders demanding the unseating of Yediyurappa, his son requested the national leadership to rein in dissidents and bring discipline in the state unit in the interest of the party.

While appraising current political situation in the state, he also suggested total revamping of the party's state unit, sources in the BJP said.

Denying he or any members of the CM's family are involved in any kind of corruption, he is learnt have said some disgruntle leaders are making baseless allegations.

However, Vijayendra and Singh refused to disclose what exactly transpired during their meeting. "I met national president J P Nadda and took his suggestion on handling of Covid-19 pandemic," Vijayendra tweeted later.