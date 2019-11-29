Villagers gherao BJP's C P Yogeshwara in Hunsur

BJP leader C P Yogeshwara had to face embarrassment during his election campaign for BJP candidate A H Vishwanath at Heggandur village in Hunsur assembly segment, as the voters gheraoed him, on Friday.

The villagers charged at Yogeshwara and asked him to bring Vishwanath to the village. "You people are sold out to the BJP and necessitated by-elections unnecessarily. We want to speak to Vishwanath, bring him," the villagers charged.

The villagers did not allow the leader to enter the village and sent him back. They also raised slogans for JD(S) and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.