Vishwanath seeks probe against HDK for tapping phones

Disqualified MLA A H Vishwanath on Wednesday demanded a thorough inquiry into telephone tapping case that reported in the state during the tenure of erstwhile JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

In a press conference here, Vishwanath alleged that then Chief Minister's office was misused for phone tapping and it was a crime.

Vishwanath said phones of all the 17 rebel MLAs were tapped. According to him, a total of 300 personal phones were tapped.

He also said there was a threat from then CM's office for the rebel MLAs. They had threatened of releasing the phone conversations of the MLAs if they failed to support the then government.

Vishwanath blamed then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of involving in the crime. He had no confidence in his own party men and coalition partners and thus tapped phones.

Congress leader H K Patil and BJP leader R Ashoka were hinted about the crime six months back, he said.

Recalling similar cases, Vishwanath said Ramakrishna Hegde, the former chief minister resigned from the position in connection with phone tapping case. There is a need for stringent action against the accused, the former JD(S) state president demanded.